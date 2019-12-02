Navy’s NEMESIS might be new tech, or toys we’ve seen

MYSTERY WIRE — What is NEMESIS?

The War Zone first reported in mid-November on Navy budget documents and a few presentations where NEMESIS was mentioned. The secret program has had funding since 2014.

NEMESIS — Netted Emulation of Multi-Element Signature against Integrated Sensors — is a form of electronic warfare, but there is so little known about it that speculation has already taken other avenues to explain what is implied by the system’s capabilities.

The technology might be able to create phantom fleets of ships and radar signatures for aircraft that aren’t there, but does that mean it’s purely electronic? The world has already seen another method of accomplishing this with swarms of drones.

This example was cited in an article on dailygrail.com, “UFOs and swarming drones: Are any sightings mysterious anymore?” The amazing video shows a coordinated drone swarm in action:

2,018 Intel Shooting Star drones flying in formation acting as a 3D display. pic.twitter.com/0a02ydzBcA — Machine Pix (@MachinePix) October 17, 2019

The article doesn’t suggest that drone swarms are the method in play with NEMESIS. It merely points out how much a technology can advance these days.

The Navy could trick radar in the days of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Imagine how far that technology has come today. This 2017 video shows a drone swarm deployed from a military jet:

And then again, we have the case from last week in the skies over the White House. A swarm of birds is the current theory behind the report of an aircraft in restricted airspace over the nation’s capital.

Which technology story do you believe?