Navy’s NEMESIS pushes electronic warfare to a new level

A program quietly developed by the U.S. Navy has the potential to overwhelm enemy sensor networks during combat.

It’s the opposite of stealth — there’s no need to hide if you can make it impossible for the enemy to distinguish between fake and real targets.

The system is called NEMESIS — Netted Emulation of Multi-Element Signature against Integrated Sensors. According to thedrive.com, the Navy has been developing the system for years. Budget documents hint that the system might be operational soon, and it could change the way wars are fought.

Phantom fleets of aircraft, ships and submarines deployed through false signatures and decoys could appear on enemy sensors using any or all of these:

unmanned vehicles

systems aboard ships and submarines

countermeasures

electronic warfare payloads

communication technologies

It’s a leap far beyond jamming enemy radar.

Has this technology played any role in UFO tracking and sightings recently? Mysterious Universe poses the question and speculates that even the “Tic Tac” UFO could have been the Navy testing technology against its own troops.