On Veteran’s Day, a look at elite Army ‘Night Stalkers’

They call themselves “The Night Stalkers.”

The Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR-A) was formed after the botched attempt to rescue American hostages in Iran in 1979. Two years after that mission, in which eight U.S. service members were killed, the 160th was born.

Through years of experience and training, officially activated in 1990, the group became the unit understood to be behind the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

The strike in the dark on specially equipped Blackhawk helicopters, navigating on infrared and night-vision equipment. They deliver elite troops where they are needed, and they are always on time and they say they would rather die than quit. Their motto: Night Stalkers Don’t Quit. Shorthand: NSDQ!

A U.S. Army soldier with the 10th Special Forces Group and his military working dog jump off the ramp of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment during water training over the Gulf of Mexico on March 1, 2011. (Wikimedia Commons)

The Night Stalkers — more than 3,200 personnel and 192 aircraft — include female pilots. One of their primary weapons, a modified Blackhawk, cruises at 140 mph and can reach speeds of 200 mph.

