Today in Atomic Test History – July 10

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 10, four tests were conducted.
The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.
The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.
July 10, 1956
Operation Redwing – Navajo
Bikini Atoll
Barge
4.5 Mt
July 10, 1962
Operation Fishbowl (Dominic) – Sunset
Christmas Island Area
Airdrop
1 Mt
July 10, 1974
Operation Bedrock – Escabosa
NNSS
Underground
150 kt
July 10, 1981
Operation Guardian – Niza
NNSS
Underground
4 kt