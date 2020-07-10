Today in Atomic Test History – July 10

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 10, four tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

July 10, 1956

Operation Redwing – Navajo

Bikini Atoll

Barge

4.5 Mt

July 10, 1962

Operation Fishbowl (Dominic) – Sunset

Christmas Island Area

Airdrop

1 Mt

July 10, 1974

Operation Bedrock – Escabosa

NNSS

Underground

150 kt

July 10, 1981

Operation Guardian – Niza

NNSS

Underground

4 kt