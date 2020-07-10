Today in Atomic Test History – July 10

Operation Redwing – Navajo (July 10, 1956)

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 10, four tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

July 10, 1956

Operation Redwing – Navajo
Bikini Atoll
Barge
4.5 Mt

July 10, 1962

Operation Fishbowl (Dominic) – Sunset
Christmas Island Area
Airdrop
1 Mt

July 10, 1974

Operation Bedrock – Escabosa
NNSS
Underground
150 kt

July 10, 1981

Operation Guardian – Niza
NNSS
Underground
4 kt

