Today in Atomic Test History – July 8

On this day, July 8, two tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

July 8, 1956

Operation Redwing – Apache

Enewetak Atoll

Barge

1.85 Mt

July 8, 1971

Operation Grommet – Miniata

NNSS

Underground

83 kt