Today in Atomic Test History – July 8

Military Technology
Posted: / Updated:

Operation Redwing – Apache (July 8, 1956)

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 8, two tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

July 8, 1956

Operation Redwing – Apache
Enewetak Atoll
Barge
1.85 Mt

July 8, 1971

Operation Grommet – Miniata
NNSS
Underground
83 kt

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Military Technology Video

The Latest

More The Latest

Latest Mystery Wire News