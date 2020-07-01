Today in Atomic Testing History: July 1

Operation Hardtack – Sequoia (July 1, 1957)

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 1, three tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

July 1, 1957

Operation Plumbbob – Coulomb-A
NNSS
Surface
No Yield

July 1, 1958

Operation Hardtack I – Sequoia
Enewetak Atoll
Barge
5.2 kt

July 1, 1971

Operation Grommet – Diamond Mine
NNSS
Underground
Less then 20 kt

