Today in Atomic Testing History: July 1

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 1, three tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

July 1, 1957

Operation Plumbbob – Coulomb-A

NNSS

Surface

No Yield

July 1, 1958

Operation Hardtack I – Sequoia

Enewetak Atoll

Barge

5.2 kt

July 1, 1971

Operation Grommet – Diamond Mine

NNSS

Underground

Less then 20 kt