Today in Atomic Testing History: July 1

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, July 1, three tests were conducted.
The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.
The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.
July 1, 1957
Operation Plumbbob – Coulomb-A
NNSS
Surface
No Yield
July 1, 1958
Operation Hardtack I – Sequoia
Enewetak Atoll
Barge
5.2 kt
July 1, 1971
Operation Grommet – Diamond Mine
NNSS
Underground
Less then 20 kt