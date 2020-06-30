Today in Atomic Testing History – June 30

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, June 30, six tests were conducted, two of them on the same day.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

June 30, 1946

Operation Crossroads – Shot Able

Bikini Atoll

Airdrop

21 kt

According to the DoE: Shot “Able” was a plutonium bomb dropped from a B-29, performed as well as the plutonium devices used at Trinity and Nagasaki. Able nonetheless failed to fulfill its pre-test publicity buildup. Partly this was because expectations had been too extravagant and observers were so far from the test area that they could not see the target array. Partly it was because the drop had missed the anticipated ground zero by some distance and the blast sank only three ships. In any event, the general conclusion reached by the media at Bikini was that the “atomic bomb was, after all, just another weapon.”

June 30, 1962 (2 tests)

Operation Dominic – Shot Bluestone

Christmas Island area

Airdrop

1.27 Mt

Operation Nougat – Shot Sacramento

NNSS

Underground

4 kt

June 30, 1964

Operation Niblick – Shot Dub

NNSS

Underground

11.7 kt

June 30, 1966

Operation Flintlock – Shot Halfbeak

NNSS

Underground

365 kt

June 30, 1987

Operation Musketeer – Shot Panchuela

NNSS

Underground

8 kt