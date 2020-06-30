Today in Atomic Testing History – June 30

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, June 30, six tests were conducted, two of them on the same day.
The United States has officially conducted 1,054 atomic tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.
The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.
June 30, 1946
Operation Crossroads – Shot Able
Bikini Atoll
Airdrop
21 kt
According to the DoE: Shot “Able” was a plutonium bomb dropped from a B-29, performed as well as the plutonium devices used at Trinity and Nagasaki. Able nonetheless failed to fulfill its pre-test publicity buildup. Partly this was because expectations had been too extravagant and observers were so far from the test area that they could not see the target array. Partly it was because the drop had missed the anticipated ground zero by some distance and the blast sank only three ships. In any event, the general conclusion reached by the media at Bikini was that the “atomic bomb was, after all, just another weapon.”
June 30, 1962 (2 tests)
Operation Dominic – Shot Bluestone
Christmas Island area
Airdrop
1.27 Mt
Operation Nougat – Shot Sacramento
NNSS
Underground
4 kt
June 30, 1964
Operation Niblick – Shot Dub
NNSS
Underground
11.7 kt
June 30, 1966
Operation Flintlock – Shot Halfbeak
NNSS
Underground
365 kt
June 30, 1987
Operation Musketeer – Shot Panchuela
NNSS
Underground
8 kt