Today in Nuclear Test History – June 22

MYSTERY WIRE — We are starting a new ongoing series looking back at the history of United States nuclear testing.
The United States has officially conducted 1,054 nuclear tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.
The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.
On this day, June 22, five tests were conducted. Two of them on the same day at the NNSS.
6/22/1962
Operation Dominic – Otowi
Operation Dominic was a series of 31 nuclear test explosions in 1962 at Kiritimati (Christmas Island).
Airdrop
81.5 kt
6/22/1967
Operation Latchkey – Switch
Operation Latchkey was a series of 38 nuclear tests conducted in 1966 and 1967 at the NNSS.
Underground
3.1 kt
6/22/1988
Operation Touchstone – Nightingale and Rhyolite (2)
NNSS
Underground – same hole used for both on the same day
Less than 150 kt
6/22/1989
Operation Cornerstone – Contact
NNSS
Underground
20 – 150 kt