Today in Nuclear Test History – June 22

MYSTERY WIRE — We are starting a new ongoing series looking back at the history of United States nuclear testing.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 nuclear tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

On this day, June 22, five tests were conducted. Two of them on the same day at the NNSS.

6/22/1962

Operation Dominic – Otowi

Operation Dominic was a series of 31 nuclear test explosions in 1962 at Kiritimati (Christmas Island).

Airdrop

81.5 kt

6/22/1967

Operation Latchkey – Switch

Operation Latchkey was a series of 38 nuclear tests conducted in 1966 and 1967 at the NNSS.

Underground

3.1 kt

6/22/1988

Operation Touchstone – Nightingale and Rhyolite (2)

NNSS

Underground – same hole used for both on the same day

Less than 150 kt

6/22/1989

Operation Cornerstone – Contact

NNSS

Underground

20 – 150 kt

United States Nuclear Tests

July 1945 – September 1992