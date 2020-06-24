Today in Nuclear Test History – June 24

MYSTERY WIRE — The United States has officially conducted 1,054 nuclear tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

On this day, June 24, four tests were conducted.

June 24, 1957

Operation Plumbbob – Priscilla

NNSS

Balloon

37 kt

June 24, 1971

Operation Emery – Harebell

NNSS

Underground – this was the fourth test for Operation Emery

38 kt

June 24, 1980

Operation Tinderbox – Huron King

NNSS

Underground

Radiation and EMP effects shot through a mockup DSCS satellite on the surface, which was then towed off the collapsing cap. Picture of the test chamber is below. It is still on the NE lip of the test’s crater.

6 kt

Huron King Test Chamber, located to the right of 3-08 Road in Area 3, 600 meters from its original location. The Huron King test chamber contained a communications satellite and other space-related experiments, and simulated a space environment. It was used for a rare type of Vertical Line of Sight underground test conducted by the Defense Nuclear Agency, forerunner of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency. The device, which was less than 20 kilotons in yield, was detonated on June 24, 1980.

June 14, 1982

Operation Praetorian – Nebbiolo

NNSS

Underground

140 kt