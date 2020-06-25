Today in Nuclear Test History – June 25

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, June 25, seven tests were conducted. Two of the tests were on the same day in 1968.
The United States has officially conducted 1,054 nuclear tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.
The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.
June 25, 1956
Operation Redwing – Dakota
Bikini Atoll
Barge
1.1 Mt
June 25, 1963
Operation Storax – Kennebec
NNSS
Underground
4 kt
June 25, 1964
Operation Niblick – Fade
NNSS
Underground
6 kt
June 25, 1966
Operation Flintlock – Vulcan
NNSS
Underground
25 kt
June 25, 1968
Operation Crosstie – Funnel
NNSS
Underground
Less than 20 kt
Operation Crosstie – Sevilla
NNSS
Underground
Less than 20 kt
June 25, 1986
Operation Charioteer – Darwin
NNSS
Underground
20 – 150 kt