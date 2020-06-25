Today in Nuclear Test History – June 25

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, June 25, seven tests were conducted. Two of the tests were on the same day in 1968.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 nuclear tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

June 25, 1956

Operation Redwing – Dakota

Bikini Atoll

Barge

1.1 Mt

June 25, 1963

Operation Storax – Kennebec

NNSS

Underground

4 kt

June 25, 1964

Operation Niblick – Fade

NNSS

Underground

6 kt

June 25, 1966

Operation Flintlock – Vulcan

NNSS

Underground

25 kt

June 25, 1968

Operation Crosstie – Funnel

NNSS

Underground

Less than 20 kt

Operation Crosstie – Sevilla

NNSS

Underground

Less than 20 kt

June 25, 1986

Operation Charioteer – Darwin

NNSS

Underground

20 – 150 kt