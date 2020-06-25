Today in Nuclear Test History – June 25

Military Technology
Posted: / Updated:

Operation Redwing – Dakota

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, June 25, seven tests were conducted. Two of the tests were on the same day in 1968.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 nuclear tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

June 25, 1956

Operation Redwing – Dakota

Operation Redwing – Dakota
Bikini Atoll
Barge
1.1 Mt

June 25, 1963

Operation Storax – Kennebec
NNSS
Underground
4 kt

June 25, 1964

Operation Niblick – Fade
NNSS
Underground
6 kt

June 25, 1966

Operation Flintlock – Vulcan
NNSS
Underground
25 kt

June 25, 1968

Operation Crosstie – Funnel
NNSS
Underground
Less than 20 kt

Operation Crosstie – Sevilla
NNSS
Underground
Less than 20 kt

June 25, 1986

Operation Charioteer – Darwin
NNSS
Underground
20 – 150 kt

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Military Technology Video

The Latest

More The Latest

Latest Mystery Wire News