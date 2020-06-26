Today in Nuclear Test History – June 26

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, June 26, seven tests were conducted. In both 1969 and 1970 double tests were conducted.
The United States has officially conducted 1,054 nuclear tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.
The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.
June 26, 1967
Operation Latchkey – Midi Mist
NNSS map
Tunnel
20 kt
June 26, 1969
Operation Bowline – Bowl 1
NNSS map
Tunnel
2 kt
Operation Bowline – Bowl 2
NNSS map
Tunnel
3 kt
June 26, 1970
Simultaneous tests in separate holes
Operation Mandrel – Amica-Violet
NNSS map
Underground
2 mt
Operation Mandrel – Amica-Yellow
NNSS map
Underground
3.5 mt
June 26, 1975
Operation Bedrock – Camembert
NNSS map
Undersground
750 kt
June 26, 1985
Operation Grenadier – Maribo
NNSS map
Underground
3.5 kt