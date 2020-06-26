Today in Nuclear Test History – June 26

Operation Mandrel. Test Mint Leaf. Nevada Test Site, Area 12. Reentry team, U12t Tunnel, 1970 (photograph 3233-13, on file at the Nuclear Testing Archive, Las Vegas)

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, June 26, seven tests were conducted. In both 1969 and 1970 double tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 nuclear tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

June 26, 1967

Operation Latchkey – Midi Mist

NNSS map

Tunnel

20 kt

June 26, 1969

Operation Bowline – Bowl 1

NNSS map

Tunnel

2 kt

Operation Bowline – Bowl 2

NNSS map

Tunnel

3 kt

June 26, 1970

Simultaneous tests in separate holes

Operation Mandrel – Amica-Violet

NNSS map

Underground

2 mt

Operation Mandrel – Amica-Yellow

NNSS map

Underground

3.5 mt

June 26, 1975

Operation Bedrock – Camembert

NNSS map

Undersground

750 kt

June 26, 1985

Operation Grenadier – Maribo

NNSS map

Underground

3.5 kt