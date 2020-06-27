Today in Nuclear Test History – June 27

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, June 26, five tests were conducted. In both 1958 and 1962 double tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 nuclear tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

June 27, 1958

Operation Hardtrack I – Redwood

Bikini Atoll map

Barge

412 kt

Operation Hardtrack I – Elder

Enewetak Atoll map

Barge

880 kt

June 27, 1962

Operation Nougat (Dominic) – Bighorn

Kiritimati (Christmas Island), Kiribati map

Airdrop

7.65 Mt

Operation Nougat – Haymaker

NNSS map

Underground

67 kt

June 27, 1989

Operation Cornerstone – Amarillo

NNSS map

Underground

20 kt