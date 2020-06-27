Today in Nuclear Test History – June 27

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, June 26, five tests were conducted. In both 1958 and 1962 double tests were conducted.
The United States has officially conducted 1,054 nuclear tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.
The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.
June 27, 1958
Operation Hardtrack I – Redwood
Bikini Atoll map
Barge
412 kt
Operation Hardtrack I – Elder
Enewetak Atoll map
Barge
880 kt
June 27, 1962
Operation Nougat (Dominic) – Bighorn
Kiritimati (Christmas Island), Kiribati map
Airdrop
7.65 Mt
Operation Nougat – Haymaker
NNSS map
Underground
67 kt
June 27, 1989
Operation Cornerstone – Amarillo
NNSS map
Underground
20 kt