Today in Nuclear Test History – June 28

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, June 28, nine tests were conducted. In 1972 three tests were conducted on the same day.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 nuclear tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

June 28, 1958

Operation Hardtrack I – Oak

Enewetak Atoll map

Barge

8.9 Mt

June 28, 1962

Operation Nougat – Marshmallow

NNSS map

Underground

Under 20 kt

June 28, 1968

Operation Crosstie – Chateaugay

NNSS map

Underground

58 kt

June 28, 1972 (3 in 1 day)

Operation Grommet – Captain

2:41:00 p.m.

NNSS map

Underground

600 t

Operation Grommet – Tajique

4:30:00 p.m.

NNSS map

Underground

Under 20 kt

Operation Grommet – Haplopappus

4:30:03 p.m.

NNSS map

Underground

6 kt

June 28, 1973 (2 in 1 day)

Operation Toggle – Portulaca

7:15:12 p.m.

NNSS map

Underground

24 kt

Operation Toggle – Silene

7:15:45 p.m.

NNSS map

Underground

24 kt

June 28, 1979

Operation Quicksilver – Fajy

NNSS map

Underground

22 kt