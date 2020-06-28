Today in Nuclear Test History – June 28

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, June 28, nine tests were conducted. In 1972 three tests were conducted on the same day.
The United States has officially conducted 1,054 nuclear tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.
The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.
June 28, 1958
Operation Hardtrack I – Oak
Enewetak Atoll map
Barge
8.9 Mt
June 28, 1962
Operation Nougat – Marshmallow
NNSS map
Underground
Under 20 kt
June 28, 1968
Operation Crosstie – Chateaugay
NNSS map
Underground
58 kt
June 28, 1972 (3 in 1 day)
Operation Grommet – Captain
2:41:00 p.m.
NNSS map
Underground
600 t
Operation Grommet – Tajique
4:30:00 p.m.
NNSS map
Underground
Under 20 kt
Operation Grommet – Haplopappus
4:30:03 p.m.
NNSS map
Underground
6 kt
June 28, 1973 (2 in 1 day)
Operation Toggle – Portulaca
7:15:12 p.m.
NNSS map
Underground
24 kt
Operation Toggle – Silene
7:15:45 p.m.
NNSS map
Underground
24 kt
June 28, 1979
Operation Quicksilver – Fajy
NNSS map
Underground
22 kt