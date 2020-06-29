Today in Nuclear Test History – June 29

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, June 29, three tests were conducted.
The United States has officially conducted 1,054 nuclear tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.
The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.
June 29, 1958
Operation Hardtack I – Hickory
Bikini Atoll map
Barge
14 kt
June 29, 1967
Operation Latchkey – Umber (last in series of 38 tests under Latchkey)
NNSS map
Underground
10 kt
June 29, 1971
Operation Emery – Camphor (last in series of 16 tests under Emery)
NNSS map
Underground
20 kt