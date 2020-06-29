Today in Nuclear Test History – June 29

Military Technology
Posted: / Updated:

Operation Hardtack I – Hickory

MYSTERY WIRE — On this day, June 29, three tests were conducted.

The United States has officially conducted 1,054 nuclear tests, many of them at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) and others at Bikini Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, Christmas Island, and other Pacific Ocean locations.

The testing began July 16, 1945 with Trinity near Alamogordo, New Mexico and continued until September 23, 1992 with Divider, part of Operation Julin.

June 29, 1958

Operation Hardtack I – Hickory
Bikini Atoll map
Barge
14 kt

June 29, 1967

Operation Latchkey – Umber (last in series of 38 tests under Latchkey)
NNSS map
Underground
10 kt

June 29, 1971

Operation Emery – Camphor (last in series of 16 tests under Emery)
NNSS map
Underground
20 kt

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Military Technology Video

The Latest

More The Latest

Latest Mystery Wire News