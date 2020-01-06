$10K reward offered in case of starved cattle herd

MYSTERY WIRE — An investigation is underway in Lincoln County, Nevada, to find who is responsible for a herd of cattle that starved to death.

According to Sheriff Kerry Lee, someone intentionally locked the entire herd in a corral and they couldn’t access food or water. This occurred about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas in the Tule Spring area.

It’s believed this action took place around the first week of December. The sheriff’s office is hoping someone may know something about this case or saw something. They are especially interested in obtaining any video of vehicles in the area.