2019 proved a great year for a mystery, solved or otherwise

MYSTERY WIRE – We had the U.S. Navy saying, yes, those were UFOs, all right. We had the revelation that the real Paul Fronczak is alive. We had Storm Area 51.
2019 was a banner year for the stories we cover, and we were first with a lot of reports you saw everywhere: Former U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Fravor on those real UFOs, and what he said about some of the false reports that have come out since. Harry Reid talked about government-funded research during exclusive interviews, and continued to push for some disclosure.
We breathed life into stories that hadn’t been seen for 30 years: Revelations about Area 51 by Bob Lazar, and our 1989 series, “UFOs: The Best Evidence.”
And we released full-length interviews never seen before, letting you see Robert Bigelow, Tom DeLonge and Luis Elizondo as you’ve never seen them before.
We put up our new website, launched on Nov. 6.
As we mined the archive for stories that defined the year, we also couldn’t help but notice: We haven’t even shown you all of our best stuff yet. We’re making a New Year’s resolution on that point.
Enough rehash. Here are the headlines for the year’s best stories:
- Former Sen. Reid pushing to solve the mystery of UFOs (Jan. 31, 2019)
- Nevada’s ancient rock art reveals mysterious figures (Feb. 14, 2019)
- Nevada Triangle’s unexplained disappearances (Feb. 26, 2019)
- Former Sen. Harry Reid wants UFO studies made public (Feb. 27, 2019)
- English entertainer hopes Wynn residency will be permanent fixture on the Strip (March 15, 2019)
- EXCLUSIVE: Confirmation that Pentagon did release UFO videos (April 29, 2019)
- UNLV collaborating in the race to send a person to Mars (May 6, 2019)
- Bob Lazar: The man who sent shock waves through UFO circles 30 years ago (May 15, 2019)
- UFO Fest means close encounters of a different kind (May 21, 2019)
- Historian, author exposes secret projects, ideas, and plot for ‘Nuking the Moon’ (May 29, 2019)
- Exclusive: ‘Storm Area 51’ joke explodes, little Nevada town prepares (July 17, 2019)
- Exclusive: Man behind ‘Storm Area 51’ talks about joke gone awry (July 18, 2019)
- I-Team Exclusive: ‘Storm Area 51’ creator explains how it happened (July 18, 2019)
- I-Team: What could possibly go wrong with ‘Storm Area 51’? (July 30, 2019)
- How to track hypersonic objects? UNLV professor advised the Pentagon (July 31, 2019)
- I-Team: NASA team to decide if Nevada spacecraft will take humans to Mars (Aug. 29, 2019)
- #StormArea51: Preps continue day before Area 51 Basecamp event (Sept. 19, 2019)
- Area 51 veteran hopes new generation keeps fighting secrecy (Sept. 20, 2019)
- Civil exchange with security an ‘alien experience’ at #StormArea51 scene (Sept. 20, 2019)
- Thousands of curious Earthlings travel to Storm Area 51 festivals near formerly secret Nevada military base (Sept. 21, 2019)
- Twitter estimates for #StormArea51 on the mark (Sept. 22, 2019)
- Former Sen. Harry Reid talks UFOs in sit-down interview (Nov. 1, 2019)
- Former Sen. Harry Reid encouraged by newfound interest in UFOs (Nov. 1, 2019)
- John Fogerty’s UFO fascination follows him from childhood dream (Nov. 14, 2019)
- Man stolen as a baby found living in Michigan 55 years after crime (Dec. 11, 2019)
- Stolen baby case leaves pain, some closure for Paul Fronczak (Dec. 18, 2019)