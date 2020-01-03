2019 proved a great year for a mystery, solved or otherwise

MYSTERY WIRE – We had the U.S. Navy saying, yes, those were UFOs, all right. We had the revelation that the real Paul Fronczak is alive. We had Storm Area 51.

2019 was a banner year for the stories we cover, and we were first with a lot of reports you saw everywhere: Former U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Fravor on those real UFOs, and what he said about some of the false reports that have come out since. Harry Reid talked about government-funded research during exclusive interviews, and continued to push for some disclosure.

We breathed life into stories that hadn’t been seen for 30 years: Revelations about Area 51 by Bob Lazar, and our 1989 series, “UFOs: The Best Evidence.”

And we released full-length interviews never seen before, letting you see Robert Bigelow, Tom DeLonge and Luis Elizondo as you’ve never seen them before.

We put up our new website, launched on Nov. 6.

As we mined the archive for stories that defined the year, we also couldn’t help but notice: We haven’t even shown you all of our best stuff yet. We’re making a New Year’s resolution on that point.

Enough rehash. Here are the headlines for the year’s best stories: