Aliens included in new pandemic anthem from Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl

WE TOOK IT ON THE CHIN

THE NUMBERS WERE SO GRIM

BOSSED AROUND BY PRICKS

STIFFEN UPPER LIPS

PACING IN THE YARD

YOU’RE TRYING TO TAKE THE MICK

YOU MUST THINK IM REALLY THICK

LOOKING AT THE GRAPHS WITH A MAGNIFYING GLASS

CANCEL ALL THE TOURS FOOTBALLS FAKE APPLAUSE

NO MORE TRAVEL BROCHURES

VIRTUAL PREMIERES

I’VE GOT NOTHING LEFT TO WEAR

LOOKING OUT FROM THESE PRISON WALLS

YOU GOT TO ROB PETER IF YOU’RE PAYING PAUL

BUT ITS EASY EASY EVERYTHING’S GONNA GET REALLY FREAKY

ALRIGHT ON THE NIGHT

SOON IT’LL BE BE A MEMORY YOU’RE TRYING TO REMEMBER TO FORGET

THATS A PRETTY MASK

BUT NEVER TAKE A CHANCE TIK TOK STUPID DANCE

TOOK A SAMBA CLASS I LANDED ON MY ASS

TRYING TO WRITE A TUNE YOU BETTER HOOK ME UP TO ZOOM

SEE MY PONCEY BOOKS TEACH MYSELF TO COOK

WAY TOO MUCH TV ITS LOBOTOMISING ME

THINK IVE PUT ON WEIGHT

ILL HAVE ANOTHER DRINK THEN ILL CLEAN THE KITCHEN SINK

WE ESCAPED FROM THE PRISON WALLS

OPEN THE WINDOWS AND OPEN THE DOORS

BUT ITS EASY EASY

EVERYTHING S GONNA GET REALLY FREAKY

ALRIGHT ON THE NIGHT

ITS GONNA BE A GARDEN OF EARTHLY DELIGHTS

EASY SLEAZY ITS GONNA BE SMOOTH AND GREASY

YEAH EASY BELIEVE ME

IT’LL ONLY BE A MEMORY YOU’RE TRYING TO REMEMBER

TO FORGET

SHOOTING THE VACCINE BILL GATES IS IN MY BLOODSTREAM

ITS MIND CONTROL

THE EARTH IS FLAT AND COLD ITS NEVER WARMING UP

THE ARCTICS TURNED TO SLUSH

THE SECOND COMINGS LATE

THERES ALIENS IN THE DEEP STATE

WE’LL ESCAPE FROM THESE PRISON WALLS

NOW WERE OUT OF THESE PRISON WALLS

YOU GOTTA PAY PETER IF YOU’RE ROBBING PAUL

BUT ITS EASY EASY EVERYTHING S GONNA BE REALLY FREAKY

ALRIGHT ON THE NIGHT

WERE ALL HEADED BACK TO PARADISE

YEAH EASY BELIEVE ME

ITL’L BE A MEMORY YOU’RE TRYING TO REMEMBER TO FORGET

EASY CHEESY EVERYONE SING PLEASE PLEASE ME

ITL’L BE A MEMORY YOU’RE TRING TO REMEMBER TO FORGET