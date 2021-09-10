9/11 led to anthrax and other bio-weapon scares across the nation

MYSTERY WIRE — In the months after the September 11th attacks, Americans were on edge about anthrax and biochemical weapons. And although the U.S. government formally declared its opposition to using such weapons even in war, the U.S. military had developed, tested, and even deployed bio-chemical weapons in the past.

Some of that testing took place in Utah at the U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground. In 2006 George Knapp traveled to Dugway to tell the story of years of top secret testing.

Security at the Army’s Dugway Proving Ground was very tight since what was probably being stored there would be a terrorist dream weapon.

For decades, Dugway was the location of choice for military tests involving biochemical agents, anthrax, plague, and nerve gas to name a few.

Stories about anthrax at the Dugway Proving Ground made national news around the country in December 2001, but George Knapp reported about this possible connection a month earlier.

Knapp and photojournalist Matt Adams were even detained twice and were threatened with arrest while trying to get video of the Dugway facilities.