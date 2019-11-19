Archaeologists find infants buried with skulls for helmets

Recently published details of an archaeological dig in Ecuador indicate that two infants were found buried with human skulls for helmets, according to a report on livescience.com.

The strange discovery during the excavation between 2014 and 2016 hasn’t been explained, but it “may represent an attempt to ensure protection of these ‘presocial and wild’ souls,” archaeologists told Forbes.com.

The infants were buried about 2,100 years ago.

The “helmets” could also be viewed in the light of the human head as a potent symbol in many South American cultures.

The research team looks at the details of the archaelogical find in a new article in the journal Latin American Antiquity.

Archaeologist Sara Juengst told Forbes.com she was “still pretty shocked by the find.”