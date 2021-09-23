Art Heist Mystery: Investigators hope for new leads in Boston museum robbery

FILE – In this March 11, 2010 file photo, empty frames from which thieves took “Storm on the Sea of Galilee,” left background, by Rembrandt and “The Concert,” right foreground, by Vermeer, remain on display at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. The paintings were among more than a dozen works stolen from the museum March 21, 1990, in what is considered the largest art theft in history. The chief investigator for a Boston museum still working to recover $500 million worth of art stolen in 1990 said Thursday that he was hoping for new leads to emerge following the death of a key figure in the case. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

MYSTERY WIRE (HARTFORD, Conn.) — The chief investigator for a Boston museum still working to recover $500 million worth of art stolen in 1990 says he’s hoping for new leads to emerge following the death of a key figure in the case.

FILE – In this Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Robert Gentile is wheeled into the federal courthouse in Hartford, Conn. Gentile, a mobster who for years denied suspicions from authorities that he knew anything about a trove of artwork valued in the millions that was stolen in a 1990 museum heist and remains missing, has died. He was 85. His attorney, Ryan McGuigan, said Gentile died Sept. 17, 2021, after a stroke.(Patrick Raycraft/Hartford Courant via AP, File)

A Connecticut mobster who died last week, Robert Gentile, had long been suspected of possessing at one time some of the pieces taken from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in history’s largest art heist.

But Anthony Amore, who is also the museum’s security director, said investigators had not been focused entirely on Gentile.