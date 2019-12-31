As drone mystery persists, FAA takes a step to prevent recurrence

MYSTERY WIRE — Since before Christmas, reports of night flights involving more than a dozen drones have been a thorn in the side of authorities in northeastern Colorado.

This past weekend, the reports of drones flying a grid pattern extended into Nebraska.

And still, authorities cannot answer: Who is doing this?

The Federal Aviation Administration continues to work with local law enforcement in the area, but FAA spokesman Ian Gregor told the Denver Post the operator of the drones remains a mystery.

But the FAA took a step last week to turn the tide against something like this occurring again. An FAA proposal announced Thursday would require drones to be identifiable by remote means. The proposal has been in the works for over a year. The proposal made news on the website dronedj.com.

The FAA reports there are currently 1.5 million drones and 155,000 remote pilots registered with the agency.

The new regulation would give law enforcement, federal security agencies and the FAA the means to remotely identify drones in their jurisdictions, according to an FAA statement.

The proposal will be open for public comment for 60 days, the FAA said.

In the meantime, speculation continues. Is it a government or military operation? A private company? A foreign government?

New this week, a growing list of who is not behind the flights, as reported by the Denver Post: