Astral projection helping some during pandemic

MYSTERY WIRE — For millions of people around the globe the new normal has been staying inside with minimal, if any, contact with other humans. For many people coping with this new normal is difficult, but some have figured out a way that helps them deal with the isolation. It’s called astral projection.

In a recent Vice Motherboard article, they shared experiences from people using astral projection to escape isolation. The way they described it is somewhere between a lucid dream and a near-death experience, astral projection is the sensation of separating from your physical self, keeping your mind awake while your body is asleep.

A quick search on Google or YouTube reveals thousands of people talking about their astral projection experiences. There is even a Reddit group dedicated to the topic.

Wikipedia describes astral projection this way, Astral projection (or astral travel) is a term used in esotericism to describe an intentional out-of-body experience (OBE) that assumes the existence of a soul or consciousness called an “astral body” that is separate from the physical body and capable of travelling outside it throughout the universe.

During this time of quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are reporting extremely vivid dreams during normal sleep cycles. Mystery Wire previously wrote about this and will be covering this extensively in an upcoming story.