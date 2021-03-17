Authorities quiet after new search in Kristin Smart cold case

Deputies prepare to have a car towed for evidence, Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Arroyo Grande, Calif., home of Ruben Flores. Ruben is the father of Paul Flores, the sole person of interest in missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart’s 1996 disappearance. (David Middlecamp/The Tribune (of San Luis Obispo) via AP)

MYSTERY WIRE (ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.) — The latest search in the nearly 25-year mystery of the disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart has ended with no comment from authorities on the results.

This undated file photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo student who disappeared in 1996. Smart was last seen in May 1996, while returning to her dorm after an off-campus party. Investigators have served a search warrant at the central California coast home of the father of a man who has long been under investigation in the disappearance of college student Kristin Smart nearly 25 years ago. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says Monday, March 15, 2021, it has been authorized to use cadaver dogs and ground penetrating radar during what could be two days of searching at the home of Ruben Flores in Arroyo Grande. Ruben Flores is the father of Paul Flores, who was seen with the 19-year-old Smart before she vanished at California State University, San Luis Obispo, in 1996. (FBI via AP, File)

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Tuesday that service of a search warrant was concluded at the Arroyo Grande home of the father of Paul Flores, a former student who has long been under investigation in the case.

Smart was 19 when she vanished in 1996 while returning to a dorm at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, after a party.

Paul Flores has never been arrested or charged in the case.