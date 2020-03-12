Bigfoot accounts cite injuries, bodies, but offer no real proof

MYSTERY WIRE — The story of a bigfoot injured in a wildfire is more than 20 years old. It is told by one witness whose name is not disclosed, and has never been corroborated by any of the 20-30 people who also witnessed some portion of it. But you have to admit, it’s a great story.

When it was posted on Phantoms & Monsters in 2012, the story might have sent ripples through the community, bringing out people who could verify the events. But instead, it produced tangents about similar stories — fascinating stories — out of Washington state, centered around the Mt. St. Helens eruption.

In this article, you will find the stories surrounding two separate reports:

A bigfoot hurt in the 1999 Battle Mountain Complex fire in north-central Nevada. The creature suffered from severe burns and was cared for by a medical doctor. Everyone involved was told to keep quiet.

An eery account of several bigfoot, some working with a group of Army soldiers and National Guardsmen, who received medical care following the Mt. St. Helens eruption in 1980.

These are two heart-wrenching stories about wounded animals (?) and their fight to survive.

But the truly sad part of these stories is the continuing secrecy, the lack of physical evidence and the incredible gaps in time. The trail is cold. The stories give us a scapegoat, too: the government. Pick the department to blame: the Bureau of Land Management, the Interior Department, the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

We are left with no proof.

Skeptics have asked in the past, “Why aren’t their any bodies?” These strains of the bigfoot story would point us back to our villain. Once again, the government. Is the government is protecting us from the truth? Or protecting a friendly species from human interference? No one will say.

Is it time to demand more from our fascinating stories?