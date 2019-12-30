Bigfoot dominates top stories in cryptozoology

MYSTERY WIRE — Bigfoot is the holy grail of cryptozoology. That’s the only explanation for the presence of four Bigfoot stories in a list of the Top 10 cryptozoology stories of 2019.

Cryptozoology studies yet-to-be-discovered large animals. The discipline was referred to as “romantic zoology” for a long time.

At the very top of the heap, cryptozoonews.com reports the story of a 3-year-old boy who disappeared in North Carolina. Search parties located the boy two days later, and he told his family he “hung out with a bear.” Speculation fills in the rest: Bigfoot.

Other Bigfoot angles: The release of an FBI file on Bigfoot hair analysis, the opening of the North American Bigfoot Center in Oregon, and the Travel Channel’s series, “Expedition Bigfoot.”

So what made the list besides Bigfoot?