Bigfoot expedition tracks creature in Four Corners region

Tom Biscardi is a Bigfoot hunter, and a recent expedition near the San Juan River in the Four Corners region had his team buzzing as they talked about the legend and tracks that they say are evidence of the creature’s presence in the area. Annie McCormick reports the story. Originally aired in 2008 on KRQE TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — More than 50 years ago, the legend of Bigfoot was born. Since then, a mysterious, hairy, half-man half-beast has been reported in different parts of the world.

In New Mexico, people claim to have seen the elusive creature.

Three men with a shared experience in Navajo country. With its open mesas, and its wild mountain ranges, some believe a legend lives among them:

Jimmy Jasso says he saw a Bigfoot. (KRQE-TV, Albuquerque)

Jimmy Jasso, Bigfoot witness: “Never in my lifetime did I think I was going to run into something like that.”

A second witness: “It had a kind of weird walk, like, hunched down and his arms swinging.”

A third witness: “I saw it … it saw me. And he stood there … we looked at each other for quite a while.”

“It took some years before I realized we had sasquatch here in the Four Corners area,” said JC Johnson, a Bigfoot witness turned Bigfoot hunter.

Jimmy Jasso recounts his story to Tom Biscardi, a Bigfoot hunter who has been on the creature’s trail for 35 years.

A DNA test performed on this “Bigfoot” hand was inconclusive. (KRQE-TV, Albuquerque)

“Like I couldn’t believe that I actually … my eyes had actually seen it. It’s amazing,” Jasso said.

Biscardi claims to have found the creature’s footprints, and a mysterious hand that he claims was DNA tested and found to be something totally unknown. On this day two weeks ago, Biscardi and his team are camping in the Four Corners region.

“This is a hotbed where a real true bigfoot researcher is going to stay,” Biscardi said.

Tom Biscardi, who runs a business conducting “Bigfoot” expeditions, says the creature lives in the Four Corners region of northwest New Mexico. (KRQE-TV, Albuquerque)

The team listens to Jasso describe his experience last month. Driving by the San Juan River in Farmington, he stopped at a light, turned his head, and saw a something.

“That thing was standing still walking in the water like nothing,” Jasso says. He tells the team it looked like a tall, dark tree that was moving. There are no trees in that section of the river. So the Bigfoot hunters are on the case.

Members of a “Bigfoot” expedition look over the San Juan River in northwest New Mexico. (KRQE-TV, Albuquerque)

“We’re going to have two teams on foot, each side of the bank,” Biscardi says.

We followed Biscardi in his trek all over the Four Corners, where there have been dozens of alleged Bigfoot sightings since 1998.

“If you can’t walk it, they can’t walk it,” Biscardi says.

From Farmington to the banks of the San Juan River, to the Ashii Navajo Reservation, and to the top of the Lukachukai mountain range just over the border in Arizona.

Members of Biscardi’s team talk about the terrain. “You see how easy of a vantage point. Something in the night, in the dark, could be sitting looking at us in our area without being spotted.”

On the way up the mountain, one member of the team claims he had a possible sighting. “It went right down the ravine, immediately. I couldn’t tell if it was four feet or two feet.”

Above a glove placed on the ground, markings described as a footprint found during a “Bigfoot” expedition. (KRQE-TV, Albuquerque)

And on top of the chukkas, they found clear, large tracks. Other mystery tracks were found on the Ashii Reservation.

On a scale of 1 to 10, the team rates these prints an 8.

Bigfoot hunters believe the San Juan is a natural homeland for the creature, with plenty of food, shelter and hiding spots.

“They know they can be seen during the day. They’re aren’t dumb. There is some sort of intelligence.”

They set up infrared cameras equipped with night vision because they believe Bigfoot is nocturnal.

Video shot in Paris, Texas — an alleged major Bigfoot hotspot — shows what Biscardi believes is a creature. Movement in the far right of the video appears to show something running to the left, and then crossing again, knocking down a tree. The video was shot just before dawn.

This night in Farmington, the Bigfoot hungers are not so lucky. They only got false alarms.

A “Bigfoot Expedition” explores caves outside of Farmington, New Mexico, in 2008. (KRQE-TV, Albuquerque)

Annie McCormick: So if something that big is roaming around this area of Farmington, where could it live or hide and never have been found? Well, it could be lurking right behind us.

These caves are a mile outside of Farmington. Inside, they are filled with bats, scorpions, snakes and tarantulas. But could it really be a possible lair for Bigfoot?

“This is a really good spot for them to hide,” says Leonard Dan. He’s a Navajo Tracker who grew up believing Bigfoot was a possibility. Now he believes it’s a fact.

“My first sighting was about five years ago over on the San Juan River,” he says.

With Biscardi’s crew, Leonard Dan shows us caves full of hiding spots, and easy entrances and exits, although there are some tight squeezes.

Inside the cave we find neatly eaten Indian corn husks on a ledge.

Navajo elder Leonard Dan. (KRQE-TV, Albuquerque)

“This is their favorite food,” he says. “It’s corn. Indian corn.”

Supposedly a Bigfoot favorite. Their theory: Other animals would not eat it as neatly, and animals indigenous to the area don’t eat corn.

But while the trackers think this is an ideal Bigfoot homeland, others are skeptical.

Ben Radford challenges the notion that Bigfoot lives in parts of New Mexico. (KRQE-TV, Albuquerque)

“In New Mexico, for example, a creature that big needs a consistent water source and large food source,” says Ben Radford, managing editor of the Skeptical Inquirer magazine, which explores myths and supernatural claims. He says there’s a huge hole in the Bigfoot theory.

“Much of New Mexico is desert, and there isn’t even water there to be able to sustain these sorts of creatures,” Radford says.

“If these creatures are out there, they have to die at some point. Why isn’t anybody finding them?” Radford asks.

Biscardi responds: “How many people out there have seen a dead skeleton of a bear?”

And locals we talked with are convinced the legend is real.

JC Johnson took part in the “Bigfoot” expedition. “It took some years before I realized we had sasquatch here in the Four Corners area,” he said. (KRQE-TV, Albuquerque)

JC Johnson: “Time and time again law enforcement comes back and blames it on a bear.”

Jimmy Jasso: “I’d say it’s Bigfoot. I was real skeptical at first that there would be something roaming around this Earth living amongst us.”