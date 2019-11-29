‘Blob’ report turns to questions about sky security

MYSTERY WIRE — The narrative has shifted days after military aircraft were scrambled over the White House to check on a radar alert. Do we even know what set off the alert? Why can’t technology do a better job determining what’s a real threat and what isn’t?

Initial reports of a possible aircraft turned into speculation that a flock of birds caused the emergency. CNN described it as a “blob” on radar. On the ground, the report was treated very seriously, causing an evacuation of the U.S. Capitol and a lockdown at the White House.

Security officials told unknown object near Congress was ‘hovering’ — no one has any idea what happened https://t.co/H8WRoooozK — Alejandro Rojas (@alejandrotrojas) November 27, 2019

Coast Guard helicopter personnel dispatched by NORAD to check the report said there were no aircraft in the area.

Tightly packed flocks have shown up on radar before, but there have been no statements by government agencies that birds are to blame. In fact, even statements to media by unnamed sources refused to “confirm or deny” that birds caused it.

A report on the website The War Zone adds:

As for the actual target that these assets were search the sky for, at no point during the incident did any U.S. government agency identify the threat beyond the statements that it was a “plane,” which NORAD, at least, has now deleted.

See The War Zone’s full report here, containing a look at the challenges of air defense.

But the incident produced alarm:

Spotted during the lockdown: a missile battery in position atop a building across the street from the White House pic.twitter.com/IkmjWby2FI — Sara Cook (@saraecook) November 26, 2019

I think I’m 2015 someone actually flew a small manned gyrocopter onto the Whitehouse lawn undetected by sensors and when he landed he was arrested. I assume they beefed up the sensors since then, but unfortunately a sensor malfunction or a drone is the most logical explanation — The Galaxy Report (@GalaxyReport) November 27, 2019

Why has nobody suggested the “blop” could be an #UFO? Only three explanation are said to be considered: “Birds, an atmospheric anomaly or a drone.” ⁦@WhiteHouse⁩ @NASA #WhiteHouseLockDown https://t.co/181GGfcMO7 — Jens Anker (@JAJorgensen) November 27, 2019