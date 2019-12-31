Bullet fragments from JFK assassination digitized

MYSTERY WIRE — Bullet fragments from the President John F. Kennedy assassination have been preserved in a vault for decades, and now technology has “digitized” them.

Forensic experts with the National archives and Records Administration teamed with scientists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology to make 3D models at an extremely high resolution.

An article on Ars Technica describes the process that will produce data that will be available to the public sometime in early 2020. Ars Technica produces articles for technologists and IT professionals.

The project analyzed the fragments that killed President Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963, along with the so-called “stretcher bullet” that hit both Kennedy and Texas Gov. John Connally, and two other bullets test-fired from Lee Harvey Oswald’s rifle.

Public debate over Kennedy’s assassination, the Warren Commission and the official determination that Oswald acted alone is still going strong 56 years later.

