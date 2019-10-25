Conspiracy theories persist about ‘Black Knight’ satellite

The “Black Knight” satellite has been linked to conspiracy theories about alien surveillance of Earth, mysterious radio signals and even a thermal blanket that drifted away from astronauts on a spacewalk.

A headline from 2017 on the dailymail.co.uk site reported the phenomenon’s link to secret societies and a tale of a mission to shoot down a satellite that monitored humans for 12,000 years.

An interview with former NASA space engineer James Oberg on space.com includes details of the information that seemingly debunks stories about the origin of the “satellite,” but the conspiracies persist.