Coronavirus — a Mystery Wire roundup

MYSTERY WIRE — Follow our roundup of new angles on the coronavirus — Covid-19 — and check back. We’ll let you know on social media when we put something new atop this roundup.

We monitor sites that report everything from conspiracy theories to military tech. This shouldn’t be your only reading on the topic, but it will give you a quick tour through what’s new in the strange directions this story takes.

The latest:

March 10

Defense One: US military scientists hope to have coronavirus therapeutic by summer

Vaccines take too long to develop, so DARPA — the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency — is trying to develop a way to trick the body into producing specific antibodies to fight coronavirus. The catch: scientists have to determine which antibodies.

March 10

Jerusalem Post: Did World War Z predict Israel’s response to coronavirus?

The 2013 Brad Pitt movie has eery similarities to real-world actions in Israel.

March 9

CBS News: Coronavirus cannot be cured by drinking bleach or snorting cocaine, despite social media rumors

Debunking ridiculous social media posts that claim to know “cures” for coronavirus. The article demonstrates that fake news continues to proliferate on social media channels despite vows to combat misleading posts.

March 9

Mystery Wire: Conspiracy theories feed on anxiety, fear … and now, coronavirus

A good summary of how Covid-19 is creating the “perfect storm” for the creation of conspiracy theories, hoaxes and fake news as emotions run high. Fear and anxiety feed misinformation. (Original source: Rolling Stone)

Less recent:

March 4

LiveScience: The government has the power to shut down entire cities. But would that stop coronavirus?

“Since the new virus’s first appearance, in Wuhan, at the end of last year, the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has infected over 95,000 people and killed over 3,200.” The lockdown of Wuhan might have made a big difference, but how realistic is it to consider lockdowns in the United States? Constitutional issues and practical limits will make it less likely here.

March 5

Mystery Wire: Biosensor implants part of military research to prevent pandemics

The military has funded research into a medical device that would sense when the body begins to fight an infection, and send a signal. This would be revolutionary technology in fighting diseases, but privacy and “Big Brother” concerns are rife. Could the military impose on soldiers to get the implants? (Original source: Defense One)

March 2

Vanity Fair: Coronavirus is creating a fake-news nightmarescape

“Coronavirus, or Covid-19, isn’t just a severe acute respiratory syndrome with a terrifying incubation period; it’s also the first true epidemic of a polarized, plugged-in era.” The story touches on a few myths — transmission by toilet seat, association with Corona beer, etc. — but definitely has a political bent in picking its target.

February 28

Mystery Wire: It came from space — scientist links coronavirus to meteorite

Dr. Chandra Wickramasinge theorizes the virus was created when a meteorite burned up over China last October. Wickramasinge, a British-born mathematician, astronomer and astrobiologist, made a similar claim regarding the SARS virus. (Original source: The Daily Express)