Crop circle season begins around the world

MYSTERY WIRE — July means summer is in full swing for people in the northern hemisphere. In Europe however, July is also known as the crop circle season. For decades, in the U.K. and several other countries, strange symbols appear overnight in fields.

Many of them have been proven to be human creations, but there are some that defy explanation.

Crop circle formations are also known as agriglyphs and have evolved from small geometric shapes into gigantic, complicated riddles. Crop circles have been reported for centuries, but gained prominence in the 1980’s and 90’s when the formations grew larger and more intricate.

Within the first weeks of summer 2020, there are already crop circles being reported. Circles have been found in England, Poland, Hungary, and Russia so far this year. One person investigating them did determine these ones to be made with a man and a board to push the plants over.

This crop circle was recently found in Orchów, Poland.

Back in 1991, Doug Bower and Dave Chorley from England made headlines claiming they were the ones who started the phenomenon in 1978. The two claimed to use simple tools consisting of a plank of wood, rope, and a baseball cap fitted with a loop of wire to help them walk in a straight line.

To prove their case they made a circle in front of journalists; a “cereologist” (advocate of paranormal explanations of crop circles), Pat Delgado, examined the circle and declared it authentic before it was revealed that it was a hoax.

Bower and Chorley claimed to be responsible for all circles made prior to 1987, and for more than 200 crop circles in 1978–1991 (1,000 other circles during this time were not made by them).

While human pranksters make most of them, some crop circle plants contain changes at the cellular level.

Some claim the formations are caused by weather or natural phenomena, or maybe they’re bait to attract tourists, or messages from an unknown intelligence.

All of the recently found crop circles are not the first to be seen and investigated throughout human history. There had been scattered reports of odd patterns appearing in crops, ranging from 17th century pamphlets to an 1880 account in Nature to a letter from astronomer Patrick Moore printed in 1963 in New Scientist.

People in Australia have also reported finding crop circles. In the mid- to late-1960s they were described as places where UFOs had landed.

The same American scientist to prove that Stonehenge is an ancient observatory thinks he’s figured out a language in the formations.

The ratios in genuine circles match perfectly the ratios and what’s known as the diatonic scale in music. In other words, the white keys on a piano. A similar communication was used in the movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind.