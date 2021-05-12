Crop circle season underway in the UK

MYSTERY WIRE — Springtime means different things to different people. To the people of the United Kingdom, springtime means the beginning of crop circle season.

Just like the local farmers wait for the warming weather of spring, many look forward to the discovery of new circles in those springtime crops.

And right on schedule it would seem, the first major crop circle of 2021 was discovered Monday in the village of Stanton St Bernard .

Coast to Coast reported the design is carved into a field of rapeseed and as seen in a drone video over the circle, the design within is a series of triangles.

One person commenting on cropcircleconnector.com, Dr. Horace R. Drew, shows how the design is a “pinwheel clock winding down to an end.”