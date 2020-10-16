Documentary follows family that cryogenically froze daughter’s remains

MYSTERY WIRE — The story of Thai family that had drawn the world’s attention for cryogenically freezing their daughter’s remains has been made into a Netflix documentary, showing heartfelt moments and devastations from the family that had walked the road a very few has had.

“Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice,” released in September, chronicles the story of Matheryn Naovaratpong and her family members – Dr. Sahatorn and Nareerat Naovaratpong, and their son Matrix. When Matheryn, who’s nicknamed called “Einz,” passed away from brain cancer, her family decided to store her remains in an American lab in Arizona, freezing her head and brain.

The documentary is a glimpse into private moments of the family, capturing the life before and after the death of Einz – through the videos filmed by the parents and Wedel’s chronicling of the family while they prepare and execute cryo-preservation of their infant daughter.

Despite criticisms from media and the public, the father, a laser sceintist, holds steadfast to his decision, yearning to give his deceased daughter another chance to experience life in the future with a regenerated body.

Director Pailin Wedel says the documentary is not about the scientific validity of cryonics but the journey of one family and their love.

“Most of the scientists I talked to will say, you know, that it is very, very, very difficult and unlikely. A couple of will say it’s impossible,” she said. “But I think that’s not the point of the film to prove or disprove this technology. The point is, is the story of this one special family that has a faith in it.”

“Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice” is now on Netflix.