Donated Skinwalker Ranch photographs now online

MYSTERY WIRE — One of the strangest places in the world carries the nickname ‘Skinwalker Ranch,’ and it’s now on display through donated photographs for you to enjoy.

Skinwalker Ranch an alleged paranormal hot spot in Utah that’s been and intensely studied by private investigators and government scientists. Soon, the public will get a unique look inside the ranch.

Over a six year period, military veteran and security officer Chris Bartel carried his camera everywhere as he patrolled the ranch. It is his photographs that he has donated to the University of Maryland Art Gallery and are being transformed into a curated collection.

Now, the university is making many of Bartel’s photographs available on-line.

The stories about weird phenomena inside Utah’s Uintah basin stretch back more than two centuries. This ranch has been at the center of public interest for decades and has been featured in books, films, and a tv show.