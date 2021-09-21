FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. (Source: Suffolk County Police Department)

MYSTERY WIRE — The FBI says a county coroner has confirmed that human remains found in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton National Park are those of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

Her body was discovered at a Wyoming national park over the weekend, months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip.

Officials said Tuesday that the coroner determined her manner of death was homicide but did not disclose a cause of death pending final autopsy results. Police in North Port, Florida, say investigators have returned to a swampy preserve area to look for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie.

