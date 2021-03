The meteor captured on camera in southwestern England at 9:54 p.m. on Sunday. Photo: @UKMeteorNetwork

MYSTERY WIRE — A flash of bright light lit up the UK on Sunday as a meteor was spotted flying through the clear night skies.

Stargazers were left amazed by the phenomenon which was described as a “fireball” by the UK Meteor Network.

Was so clear pic.twitter.com/WN47oW0LAi — Jill Hemingway (@JillHemingway) February 28, 2021

Dozens of people reported sightings of the meteor, with videos being shared across social media.