Friday Flashback: Investigating cattle mutilations – On the Record

MYSTERY WIRE — For years animals around the world have been found dead, cut with surgical precision, many with body parts removed, and no explanation from civilian and government investigators and scientists of who, or what, is responsible.

One woman who has been reporting on animal mutilations for decades is Linda Moulton Howe. Howe continues to report on strange things happening in our world on her YouTube channel called Earthfiles.

It was 21 years ago when George Knapp sat down with Howe to talk mainly about cattle mutilations on the television show called “On the Record” that aired on KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, NV.

Below you can watch the entire episode and read the transcript of the interview.

George Knapp

Hello and welcome to on the record. Reports of strange, inexplicable animal mutilations have been filed all over the world, including here in Nevada. Who’s behind it, what are they want? The person has probably done more research on the topic than any other is journalist Linda Moulton Howe. Howe earned a master’s degree in filmmaking from Stanford University specialized in documentaries about science, medicine and the environment in major television markets, and currently does special projects for the Cable News Network. It was while working for the CBS affiliate in Denver, that she first began hearing about bizarre mutilations of cattle and other animals.

Linda Moulton Howe

The kind of surgical excision that was being described in the articles made me think in the beginning, is it possible that there is some sort of an environmental contamination problem like the Dugway Proving Ground sheep scandal a few years earlier, and that the government for some odd reason was going out into the grazing fields where these animals actually ate, and we’re taking parts for analysis. Right off the bat, one of the first people that I talked to about that very issue was Carl Whiteside. He was head of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. He had two or three box-fulls of files from Colorado and mutilated animals. And when I raised that question, he said, Linda, I’ve worked for the government. If the government wanted to analyze tissue from cattle, they would buy the cattle, they would take them to their own private federal, whether it was a military installation or federally owned lands, they would do whatever testing that needed to be done in those animals, and no one would ever hear about it. So the argument came back at me right at the get-go from a man in charge of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation that was preposterous to even consider the government was involved. And the next step beyond that was when you sit in, across from literally as the film went on from hundreds of people, ranchers and law enforcement and the few veterinarian people who would talk to me off the record, I never got one who would talk to me on the record. And you hear all these stories about these silent, in many cases large football field sized orange glowing lights over pastures where mutilated animals are found. And then you get eyewitness reports, like a Waco, Texas rancher, his son called me because his father, who was an old rancher, had been ranching for years, had been out trying to round up some pregnant cows out of a ravine in Texas, encountered two approximately four foot tall, the color of mesquite leaves, is what the old rancher told me, which is kind of a green, with slanted solid black eyes, carrying the two creatures he described were walking in tandem with a calf like this swinging between their two arms. And the rancher was so frightened when he saw this that he just ran away. And it took him three days to get the courage to go back with his wife and one of his sons. And there at the same place, they found the calf. And it was completely and totally eviscerated. Only the hide was left and the skull bone was inside the head and the hooves were on. But it had been neatly excised in the stomach and turned in folded inside out like this with the head and the feet very neatly together in the ground. And next to it was the backbone of the calf minus all the ribs. And that all rancher said to me, who were those creatures? And why would they do this? And those are the questions that have haunted ranchers and law enforcement now, it’s been almost a quarter of a century since the first mutilation was reported worldwide in 1967.

George Knapp

You start investigating this it gets progressively weirder, I guess. And people really are reluctant to talk about it at all levels. Why is that? They just they don’t want to be labeled kooks?

Linda Moulton Howe

Fear and ridicule. Why humans do that to each other why they accept that so easily as a tool as a weapon against each other I really don’t know. Because when you actually go out, I walked these pastures, I have been in some of the most remote areas of this country, have seen seven of these animals myself. You know that when you’re facing the facts of what you’re dealing with, that it doesn’t matter whether a newspaper says that it’s a predator. It’s not a predator. And in 1989, we are now gathering evidence from more than half a dozen animals that the excision line from the whatever made the cut was done at 300 degrees Fahrenheit or above. The pathologist working with me and I, we can’t say what it was that made it. But we know we’re dealing with high heat, and that eliminates predator. The Satanic cult issue comes up and has come up right from the beginning of this.

George Knapp

Let’s save that for a moment. For the for those in the audience who might not be familiar with the phenomenon itself. Why don’t you give an overview of of how many of these cases there are, the animals involved, how widespread it is, and a typical case, what’s involved what happens to the animal.

Linda Moulton Howe

The typical excisions in a pattern, especially in the 70s, because there have been subtle changes every once in a while, is one ear is gone. Usually there’s a circular patch in the head where the ear has been excised, the eye is removed. And in many cases in the mutilations I’m talking about, it’s a circle about this big. And it’s perfect, like with a compass if you drew it, and everything from here up to here is removed, and that includes the eyeball and in several cases, and one in particular, a veterinarian said that the optic nerve had been removed perfectly and cleanly from inside the brain. The jaw is usually stripped of flesh on a very straight line that comes either here and down, or comes around like this, and everything is removed. And the important point here is many of these animals have been found warm to touch, they’re less than 12 hours dead. And yet the bone is perfectly white and clean. There is no flesh, no blood of any kind. that’s highly unusual. The tongue in most of the cases is cut deep within the throat in a vertical cut, you would have to open up here to see where the actual incision line was. The genitals are often removed in oval cuts like this in the male. It’s just like a cookie cutter just like somebody went stencil, and it’s removed and all there is in the belly of the male is this oval. in the females, the utter might be removed. It’s a it’s just like a cookie cutter. And it may be sort of square around and takes the utter or combination takes only the teats very carefully, very specifically and there’s no blood and the rectum is cored out as if somebody took a stovepipe, shoved it in, pulled it out, six to eight inches in and everything is removed. That’s the common pattern that has affected Canada, the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Central America, South America, Australia, the Canary Islands off the coast of Africa, and several parts of Europe. And those, that same pattern, not just in cows, but in almost every domestic ranch animal that you could think of and poultry, and birds on the Canary Islands off the coast of Africa and this is where they were biopsy plugs went right through the feathers made these very strange plugs in the birds and wild animals, deer, elk, marmots, raccoons, possums.

George Knapp

Could predators or even devil worshippers somehow be responsible for the mutilations. More on that when we return.

George Knapp

Why would someone cut up an animal in the manner described by Linda Howe and who could accomplish it. Howe says there have been witnesses to the slaughter.

Linda Moulton Howe

There have been in the Judy Doherty case, which is in my film “A Strange Harvest.” She was one of five people frozen in time in a car, she seems to witness the actual excision of parts of a calf that she saw being taken up in a pale beam of light. Little grays, the big black eyes. And they seem to be impatient even with her questions about why are you doing this to this, this calf? And they feedback to her throughout all of this experience that there is something in our plants and in our animals, that is a problem and that they’re tracking it. And that all of this whole big story, whatever we’re doing, it’s affecting them. And that comes full circle back. Are we in a symbiotic relationship with an alien life form that may live underground here? Or lives I don’t know where in the far reaches of space, and makes one way trade routes here. Because there’s something about life, DNA on this planet that is precious or special for them. It’s so illogical is the whole problem with this whole story. We’ve got the evidence of all these carcasses. All of this eyewitness testimony of human beings that I cannot dismiss worldwide creatures I witnessed broad daylight. Not human alien life forms involved with something to do with the mutilation of an animal in a pasture. The evidence is there, hard testimony is there. But when you get to why, if we’re dealing with an alien life form, it’s not communicating with us directly, and actually doesn’t seem to want us to know exactly what they’re up to. Then that might explain why it is so difficult to answer the question. What could this possibly be being used for? All of this fluid, all of these parts?

George Knapp

1000s and 1000s of animals there’s really no way to tell how many.

Linda Moulton Howe

You’d have to go into every sheriff’s office, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Mexico, Puerto Rico all over and say can I have all of your files and even then, because I know from experience, that for every report that reaches the sheriff’s office, there may be three one sheriff said, Linda, you have to multiply by three what’s in my office files to even get close to what actually is happening in my county because so many ranchers won’t report it.

George Knapp

You finally did get some law enforcement people in rural areas for the most part to talk to you. What is their view on that? I mean, obviously they’ve got to be alarmed. Obviously ranchers have got to be complaining about this happening.

Linda Moulton Howe

In 1990. It’s still going on. There are reports and many places in the United States. 1989 there were so many in Idaho that Sheriff Brent Bunn in Bear Lake County there said, Linda, I haven’t seen anything like this since the mid 70s. Well, there was one guy Lue Girardeau, he was the chief investigator in the district attorney’s office in Trinidad Colorado. And one night at around 10 o’clock, my friend photographer and I sat across from a desk from him. And I asked him the same question I had been asking sheriffs everywhere, who are what do you think is killing emulating these animals? And to my surprise, he said, Well, other colleagues of mine and I, we’ve come to the conclusion we’re dealing with creatures that are not from this planet. He’s the only one who ever went on the record with a camera running. To tell me he thought we were dealing with some sort of alien life form, while others, perhaps understandably would tell me, bizarre stories off the record. Why is there so much silence on the part of the government in response to legitimate questions about what are the silent lights, that leave dead and mutilated animals in pastures?

George Knapp

Some investigators have stated that predators such as coyotes or crows are responsible for the mutilations or that devil worshippers are behind it, Howe disagrees.

Linda Moulton Howe

Predators don’t have 300 degree Fahrenheit temperature teeth. Crows don’t have bills that can reach 300 degrees Fahrenheit on an excision. And when you have a medical pathologist that’s his training. And he’s looking at tissue, then under a microscope has all of the evidence of cautery high heat, to me that automatically excludes predator in any of those animals. Well, if it were just that simple little slice, and we just said okay, six animals fit this description, but that’s not the case. From 1967 to 1990. All over the world, the same kind of excisions the same parts taken. And how can you say that’s predator, let alone Satanic cults.

George Knapp

What about cults?

Linda Moulton Howe

Again, it was Carl Whiteside. Early on, sitting in his office in Colorado, he had been knee deep and all of these mutilation reports. And he said, Linda, we have put undercover agents from Colorado to California, is that we have spent untold amounts of money and energy trying to get somebody who would give us any kind of information about why Satanic cults are mutilating these animals. And he said, this is the first time in my career in law enforcement, he said we haven’t had one person come forward to claim any reward money. And we never found one shred of evidence that would connect Satanic cults to what’s going on. Now, Carl Whiteside is not going to say that he knows precisely what is happening. He just knows, I’ve got a lot of dead animals. And they’ve got a lot of strange cuts. But he himself eliminated for me, the cults and the government.

George Knapp

Considering how many mutilations there are, it just doesn’t seem there that many Satanists out there?

Linda Moulton Howe

Well, and in my film, I show people how you go about setting up a laser instrument. And this is to address this question. If these cookie cutter cuts that have all the evidences of some sort of heat at the edges, were being done by some kind of a laser instrument, I don’t know what’s doing it. But let’s just assume, and in my film, I show a team of five or six trained people in a surgery room setting up a laser to do surgery on a human. Took them about 30 minutes, we’re talking hundreds of pounds of equipment. It’s extremely delicate and sensitive, it takes a very long time to even make one small incision. People are going to drag that kind of equipment out to the far ends of Colorado and South Dakota, and set it up and do this on animals? Now, it’s like this pilot of a helicopter at Fort Carson. He said to me, it’s much easier for us who fly helicopters in, at that point it was Army Fort Carson, to imagine and he said, aliens and UFOs coming down here and taking these cattle up in some beam of light and excising these parts and putting them back down than it is for us to imagine anyone flying around with a lot of helicopters picking up these animals. And that was from a guy who’s a pilot of Cobra. So you’ve got strange markings in the ground. And you’ve got eyewitness reports to the lights. And you’ve got those eyewitnesses broad daylight of creatures down in a cow that is mutilated.

George Knapp

And there certainly aren’t any tracks from humans in the area that you can find.

Linda Moulton Howe

Well then this is another important point there was a cow that was found on a wet sandbar in the middle of a river, excised exactly as I told you the bloodless cookie cutter precise cuts and there were no tracks around that cow, including the cows own. But the cow wasn’t wet wasn’t like water come and washed over everything. There have been animals found in the middle of snow. And there are no tracks around the animal including the horses or the cows own tracks. And that was the first case in 67. That horse was found yards away from its last tracks. It was as if something had picked that horse up and put it down. And when it was put down, it was lying down flat and never moved again.

George Knapp

So what’s the big picture on the UFO mutilation mystery. More on that in a moment.

George Knapp

A few years ago, Linda Howe’s research into the animal mutilations came to the attention of HBO, which hired her to produce a program taking a broader look at the UFO topic. As part of her research. She was placed in contact with Richard C. Doty, an Air Force intelligence officer based in New Mexico. Doty, notorious in some UFO circles, as an agent of disinformation showed Howe an amazing document.

Linda Moulton Howe

I could see that the top page, very formally, all caps centered each line on the page said, briefing paper for the President of the United States of America on the subject of identified aerial vehicles. And as I sat down into this big chair, and I looked at this next page, it began with a summary of dates and places where our government had retrieved discs, silver discs, and bodies both dead and alive of alien creatures that were described to be about three and a half to four feet tall, grey skinned, no ears, no nose, the slits, and the big eyes. And that from one of those live aliens, that they had retrieved from a crash in Roswell in 1949, and had been taken to Los Alamos National Laboratory where it stayed until June 18, 1952 when it died of unknown causes. That was a phrase I remember from the paper. The paper proceeded to summarize information that had been learned from this live extraterrestrial biological entity is the term and the acronym that the government chose to use, apparently in the 40s was EBAS. That was the acronym some of the information that the rest of the aper contained was a historical summary starting with Project Sign all the way through so many projects that you already very well gone into in your TV series. And it ended up with a last page of projects, Project Snowbird and Project Aquarius, Project Sigma. Project Sigma was defined as ongoing communication with these extraterrestrials and it said this project is ongoing to date, which I saw it on April 9, 1983.

There was another paragraph that said, all questions and mysteries about the evolution of homo sapiens on this planet have been answered and this project is closed. Whether or not these several pages that Richard Doty handed me at Kirtland Air Force Base, April 9, 1983, represents partial truth, a lot of truth. I don’t think that you can say that everything in that paper was complete misinformation because it echoes too closely. The information in the so-called Eisenhower document distributed by Bill Moore, it echoes too closely the information by Robert Lazar, the physicist who I believe has worked on a craft at S-4, it echoes very closely material that has come out through the human abduction. And maybe as important as any, you, I, others of us who have gotten into this who are journalists in the media, we continue to get anonymous source information, or highly confidential source information, you’re never going to see them on television. And they’re never going to allow themselves to be quoted. But they are coming from everywhere. In very odd ways, saying, this is right on, this information is true. And it always leaves me with this almost overwhelming feeling that we’re sitting on top of an iceberg. And the enormous size and implications of the rest of that iceberg. That’s what I’d like to know. I know as certain as I’m sitting here, that Richard Doty handed me these papers, and it contained information that would be a surprise, I think, to most of the world to read, if it were sanctioned by the President of the United States and other world leaders and military people as being the beginnings of a true picture of alien involvement in this planet, and that the alien involvement may have been going on for eons. Maybe part of the problem is, is that this is the story that cannot be told the government leaders easily in that there’s conflict, even at that level, about how do you communicate right now at least a 40 years suppressed story in bits and pieces. And maybe part of this and maybe Richard Doty wittingly or unwittingly was part of this he may have been used also, is you begin to filter out both to grassroots and to media, people, pieces and slices of truth, of real truth, whether the dates are absolutely correct, whether the specific strategy or the scenario is absolutely correct. I don’t think that is as important as what is the overall story that is surfacing from so many places.

George Knapp

And the overall story is, I mean, the bottom line?

Linda Moulton Howe

Aliens have been involved with this planet for a very long time. And there’s evidence today to suggest that they are still intruding themselves on this planet in human abductions, animal mutilations, and probably in other ways we don’t know.

George Knapp

Linda Howe is currently based in Atlanta, and so she hopes to one day convince cable news network to commit to a much broader treatment of the UFO and mutilation topics. Anyone who would like more information on these topics or would like to write to Howe, write to us here at KLAS TV. The addresses in your phone book. Thanks for joining us. See you next week with more of On the Record.