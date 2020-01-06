Historian, author exposes secret projects, ideas, and plot for ‘Nuking the Moon’

Editor’s note: Originally aired May 29, 2019, on KLAS TV in Las Vegas.

MYSTERY WIRE — Did you hear the one about the plan to turn house cats into deadly secret weapons? No, that’s not a joke; it’s a plot. It was a plot called “Operation Acoustic Kitty,” which was one of the dozens of creative, off-beat intelligence proposals that were funded and studied by the U.S. government over the decades. And many of the plans were hatched in Nevada.

Nevadans know that secret projects of all kinds have been designed and planned at Nellis Air Force Base, or the Nevada National Security Site, or what is famously known as Area 51. For example: “Operation Plowshare,” a series of nuclear explosions designed to find out if atomic bombs could be useful for digging canals or other massive projects.

Historian Vince Houghton has collected dozens of once-secret plans, fancy gadgets, even assassination plots. One of the plans is the title of his book titled, “Nuking the Moon: Nuclear Intelligence Schemes Left on the Drawing Board.”

Investigative reporter George Knapp spoke with the Houghton, who is also the curator of the International Spy Museum, ahead of a June 1, 2019, event at the National Atomic Testing Museum.

In the darkest days of the Cold War, right after the Russians shocked the world by launching Sputnik, the first satellite, intelligence officials wanted to make the most dramatic statement possible for the sake of American prestige.

“So we had to do something very fast and very big in order to catch up or at least supercede the Soviets,” Houghton said. “So the idea was, let’s detonate a thermonuclear weapon on the moon. And let’s do it along the terminator, which is where the light and the dark side of the moon meet up, so that everybody on Earth could watch that perfect mushroom cloud go up on the moon. And everyone at that point would know that America, we’re the toughest kid on the block.

A young grad student named Carl Sagan did the calculations.

The plan was spiked when it became obvious that a nuke explosion on the moon, which has no atmosphere, would make an unimpressive display for those watching on Earth.

And then there are the plots — more than 600 of them — to take out Fidel Castro.