Hunting for bigfoot, UFOs, Nessie & ghosts from home

Much of this story was originally published on mysteriousuniverse.org and written by Paul Seaburn.

MYSTERY WIRE — Many of us are spending many more hours at home, social distancing from society. Some of us are binge-watching shows, others are reading more books. But there’s another activity you can do. Thanks to Paul Seaburn and the team at mysteriousuniverse.org there’s a great list of ways you can spend time hunting for bigfoot, watching for UFOs, spying on Loch Ness to try and spot Nessie, and even do some ghost hunting.

NESSIE

Eoin O’Faodhagain is the king of Loch Ness Monster sightings, having made the first of 2020 plus three before that, all fby watching the 24/7 Loch Ness closed-circuit feed, taking screenshots and submitting them to the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, which recognizes them as official sightings.

UFOs

The coronavirus doesn’t stop you from going outside and looking up, where you’ll see plenty of UFOs every night, but if you prefer to stay indoors at look at beautiful scenery in the dark, check out the Stargazing UFO Webcam Site which lists cameras pointed at many of the mountain peaks in Wyoming, Colorado and Idaho. During the day, these webcams can give you a great stay-at-home vacation until your net one.

There are more paranormally-related webcams around. Check out The Paranormalistics website or just Goggle around. It beats getting fat raiding the refrigerator and your disaster provisions.

If you are spending more time looking up and think you see something, make sure to report it to MUFON.

Popocatepetl volcano UFOs

Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano is active and well-known for UFO sightings both during and independent of eruptions. The multiple webcams serve a useful purpose of providing officials with advance warnings of eruptions but many UFO hunters watch it religiously. In fact, there was UFO activity there just this week. Was it birds, bugs, drones, alien spaceships refueling or ships from the alleged alien base that uses Popocatepetl as a portal?



Leprechauns and Irish Fairies

This camera is hidden somewhere in Tipperary, Ireland, in a field The Leprechaun Watch website claims is enchanted and magical. The camera is said to be near a fairy circle so it’s possible that fairies, pookas, banshees, merrows and other Irish fairies could wander into view. The clock on site is accurate and it appears to be working. (Watch it here.) There’s plenty of interesting reading

Ghosts

Webcams at haunted sites are popular for a variety of reasons and there are plenty to choose from. A popular one is the Gettysburg National Military Park Live View of the storied Civil War battlefield, which has long been recognized as being heavily haunted. .

Ordsall Hall in Greater Manchester, UK, believed to have been built around 1177, has three webcams on its most haunted rooms — the Great Hall, the Great Chamber and the Star Chamber – where viewers can watch for the White Lady and the ghost of a young girl among others during non-visiting hours.

The Willard Library in Evansville, Indiana, is a Victorian Gothic building built over 100 years ago and filled with enough ghosts to warrant three webcams in the Children’s Room, the Research Room and the Basement Hall. There’s a Grey Lady and more allegedly haunting the library.

There are plenty of haunted theaters, but the Furman Theater at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, lets you watch theirs from your easy chair with its WebTheatreCam. Besides the theaters ghosts, you can also see sets being built and taken down as well as other interesting activities.

Bigfoot

For Bigfoot watchers, the U.S. National Parks provide webcams everywhere for capturing glimpses of Sasquatch as well as the many other animals, birds, natural events and lost hikers that inhabit the park. Yellowstone has some, the Old Faithful cam being the most popular, but its greatest service is a list of links to all of the active webcams in other national parks.

