Largest ever UFO-like sea creature photographed

MYSTERY WIRE — It’s the mysterious sea creature being seen around the world on social media. A gigantic siphonophore was recorded by Schmidt Ocean Institute. This siphonophore is actually not one animal, but many living together to survive. It is made up of a massive colony of individual organisms, is likely hundreds of feet long, and could be hundreds of years old.
When asked how large it truly is, the institute posted on Twitter the siphonophore’s estimated size has an outer ring measured in at 15m (49ft) diameter. This would mean if laid out straight it would be approximately 47m (154ft) long.