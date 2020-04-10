Largest ever UFO-like sea creature photographed

MYSTERY WIRE — It’s the mysterious sea creature being seen around the world on social media. A gigantic siphonophore was recorded by Schmidt Ocean Institute. This siphonophore is actually not one animal, but many living together to survive. It is made up of a massive colony of individual organisms, is likely hundreds of feet long, and could be hundreds of years old.

Check out this beautiful *giant* siphonophore Apolemia recorded on #NingalooCanyons expedition. It seems likely that this specimen is the largest ever recorded, and in strange UFO-like feeding posture. Thanks @Caseywdunn for info @wamuseum @GeoscienceAus @CurtinUni @Scripps_Ocean pic.twitter.com/QirkIWDu6S — Schmidt Ocean (@SchmidtOcean) April 6, 2020

When asked how large it truly is, the institute posted on Twitter the siphonophore’s estimated size has an outer ring measured in at 15m (49ft) diameter. This would mean if laid out straight it would be approximately 47m (154ft) long.