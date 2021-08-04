Marilyn Monroe’s death remains wrapped in mystery and conspiracy 59 years later

MYSTERY WIRE — The death of iconic actress Marilyn Monroe 59 years ago on August 4, 1962 still generates questions and controversies. Was it an accidental overdose, a suicide, or a murder designed to keep her quiet?

In May of this year, Mystery Wire spoke with Nick Redfern, a longtime investigator and author, thinks Monroe may have been silenced to protect the biggest secret of all. In his new book, “Diary of Secrets” Redfern makes the argument that Monroe’s death was linked not only to JFK, but also UFOs.

The death of actress Marilyn Monroe in 1962 shocked the world. Questions linger about her rumored relationships with the Kennedy brothers, John and Robert.

Marilyn Monroe seems to always top the list when it comes to history’s most beautiful women and mistress after her infamous affair with beloved President John F. Kennedy.

During a party at the home of movie executive Arthur Krim, American actress Marilyn Monroe stands between Robert Kennedy (left) and John F. Kennedy, New York, New York, May 19, 1962. The party followed a democratic fundraiser at Madison Square Garden honoring John F. Kennedy’s birthday where Monroe famously sang “Happy Birthday.’ (Photo by Cecil Stoughton/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Looking back to May 23, 2011, George Knapp reported on the FBI releasing Marilyn Monroe’s FBI file.

It was released along with some other mob related files including some about her interaction with Frank Sinatra. While Monroe was in Las Vegas in the company of the Rat Pack and then Senator John Kennedy, agents took notes.

Monroe’s file is remarkably explicit. Memos allege there were sex parties involving Monroe, John Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and others. She had an ongoing affair with Robert Kennedy, the FBI believed, and a lesbian affair at the same time.