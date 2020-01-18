Mars, Great Salt Lake may share geologic oddity that reveals life

MYSTERY WIRE — Crystalline minerals have formed mounds at Utah’s Great Salt Lake that might be similar to mineral structures on Mars that could preserve traces of ancient life, according to a report from Live Science.

The mounds — as high as 3 feet — are made up of mirabilite, a crystalline sodium sulfate. Scientists say they will likely dissolve as warmer weather returns in the spring.

Great Salt Lake Park Rangers and geologists made the discovery, first noticed in October 2019 by Ranger Allison Thompson, according to a blog on stateparks.utah.gov. The blog says it’s the first time they have been documented at the lake.

A 2011 report from NASA indicated the Opportunity rover found sulfates on Mars, and Curiosity recently found signs of ancient saltwater lakes, according to Space.com. Freezing temperatures on Mars could keep mineral structures like this stable, and they could preserve evidence of life that existed in the planet’s ancient past.