Mayan ‘Red Queen’ revealed centuries after burial

The Tomb of the Red Queen at Palenque Temple XIII, shown in 2013. (photo: Anagoria)

MYSTERY WIRE — The Mayan temple that concealed the remains of “The Red Queen” hid her secrets for centuries. The entrance to the tomb wasn’t discovered until 1994, when a peculiar crack found during routine maintenance revealed a tunnel and sealed door.

The Mexican state of Chiapas is the site of the Maya city of Palenque, considered to be one of the biggest — and richest — city-states of Pre-Columbian Mexico.

Inside the tomb, a fine red powder covered the woman’s remains. Archaeologists determined it was cinnabar — the common term for mercuric sulfide. Thus was born the name, “The Red Queen.” Read her story here on mysteriousuniverse.com.

Later research speculates that the body may well have been a queen.

National Geographic writes: