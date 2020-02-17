‘Mothman’ reports around Lake Michigan increasing since 2017

MYSTERY WIRE — Sightings of a large, winged humanoid in the Chicago area have been recorded with growing frequency since 2017. And records of similar sightings date back as far as 1969.

The latest sighting on Dec. 6, according to the Singular Fortean Society website, occurred near O’Hare Airport — among a cluster of such sightings in late 2019.

The creature described by witnesses has been dubbed the “Mothman”:

Sightings of weird winged beings around Lake Michigan have been reported at all hours, often in or near a park, and around water. Witnesses consistently describe a large, gray or black bat or bird-like creature—although in a small number of cases the creature was described as insect-like—sometimes with glowing or reflective red, yellow, or orange eyes; and humanoid features such as arms and legs are often reported.

See Singular Fortean’s detailed timeline of sightings:

The Dec. 6 sighting was the latest report from the Park Ridge area near O’Hare. Previous reports in the same area came on Nov. 26, Oct. 30, Oct. 29, Oct. 19 and Oct. 5.

Witnesses generally describe a 7-foot-tall being with red eyes.