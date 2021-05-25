Mysterious air base being built on volcanic island off Yemen

A mysterious air base is seen being built on Yemen’s volcanic Mayun Island in this April 11, 2021 satellite photograph from Planet Labs Inc. The air base is in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for both energy shipments and commercial cargo. Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognized government say the United Arab Emirates is behind the effort. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)

MYSTERY WIRE (DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – AP) — A mysterious air base is being built on a volcanic island off Yemen that sits in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for both energy shipments and commercial cargo.

While no country has claimed the Mayun Island air base in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with a prior attempt to build a massive runway there links back to the United Arab Emirates.

Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognized government now say the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well.

That’s even though the UAE announced in 2019 it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi-led military campaign battling Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Emirati officials did not respond to requests for comment.

