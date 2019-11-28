‘Mysterious blob’ over White House causes lockdown

MYSTERY WIRE — CNN’s report on Tuesday that a flock of birds might be the reason for a Department of Defense lockdown at the White House caused no small amount of controversey.

A "slow-moving blob" that may have been a flock of birds triggered a lockdown of the White House and caused the US Capitol to be placed on "restrictive access" https://t.co/1jM6oCzCbe pic.twitter.com/XIJ3YWI5JZ — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 26, 2019

Later reports indicated that a small plane had likely violated restricted airspace and triggered the lockdown. The Associated Press reported the U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were evacuated for about 45 minutes. Capitol Police reported a “possible aircraft in restricted airspace.

A "slow-moving blob" that may have been a flock of birds triggered a lockdown of the White House. @Rene_MarshCNN reports. https://t.co/YXa0Om7kTk pic.twitter.com/dVHOYyLjLY — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) November 27, 2019

Political shots at both CNN and President Donald Trump flooded Twitter on the report of “a blob” over the White House.

CNN reported:

A “slow-moving blob” that may have been a flock of birds triggered a lockdown of the White House and caused the US Capitol to be placed on “restrictive access” Tuesday morning. Senior national security officials across the agencies convened to coordinate and monitor the situation after the mysterious “blob” was seen on radar at the Capitol Police command center flying just south of the National Mall, according to a law enforcement source.

The network said no aircraft were observed by military jets that were scrambled during the alert, but one pilot reported spotting a flock of birds.

For complete details, see CNN’s report.