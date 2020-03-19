Mystery Movies Mysteries Posted: Mar 19, 2020 / 08:13 AM PDT / Updated: Mar 19, 2020 / 08:13 AM PDT The movies below are not in any predetermined order, they are simply to help you find something to watch while spending more time at home. Also Check Out:UFO MoviesArea 51 MoviesMilitary Technology MoviesParanormal MoviesSpace Science MoviesTrue Crime Movies Latest Mysteries Video Report's grim news: US death toll will pass 2 million unless we act, and keep acting Coronavirus, Skinwalker Ranch and UFO politics -- Mystery Wire podcast, March 13, 2020 The underground ark to save humanity the government never built Professor sees possible reason behind many 'chupacabra' reports Cave at Nevada State Prison holds secrets, mysterious footprints Historian, author exposes secret projects, and a plot for 'Nuking the Moon' Legend of the 'Taos Hum' persists for 30 years Swarming bugs transform Luxor Sky Beam into 'sparkly lights going up into heaven' - Part 2 Luxor Sky Beam: A look inside the Las Vegas icon - Part 1 Strange disappearances in national parks and forests: the 'Missing 411' phenomena -- Part 1 Kidnapped children report strange encounters, found in 'impossible' locations -- Part 2 Is someone using 'chameleo' technology to abduct victims? -- Part 3