Mystery Movies

MYSTERY WIRE -- A hiker discovered two unexploded bombs inside a lava tube on the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii in late February. The bombs are believed to be 85 years old, remnants of an effort to stop or slow a lava flow in 1935.

Kawika Singson told West Hawaii Today about the discovery, and a little research found that there were two efforts -- once in 1935 and once in 1942 -- to drop bombs on lava flows.