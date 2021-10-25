Mystery Wire Interviews – 2021

Since the release of the book “Skinwalkers at the Pentagon” two weeks ago, several attempts have been made to muddy the waters about the differences between the AAWSAP program, managed by Dr. Jim Lacatski at the DIA, and the AATIP program, managed by Lue Elizondo at the Pentagon. The people trying to confuse matters are the usual suspects on social media, those who pretend to be interested in UFO/UAO and related phenomena, but who have proven time and again their primary interest is in creating doubt, discouraging serious inquiry into these topics, and, presumably, in honing their skills as stand-up comedians.

Lue Elizondo has been targeted by these same folks since December 2017 when he helped convince the New York Times to run a story about the Pentagon’s secret interest in UFOs. Surprisingly, the online warriors have often aped the misleading statements made by the Pentagon’s spokespersons, who have ridiculously denied that AATIP or AAWSAP had anything to do with UFOs, and also denied that Elizondo was ever assigned to work on AATIP or had anything to do with a UFO investigation. It is hard to understand why seemingly intelligent UFO investigators, people who are familiar with the 70-year record of the military in lying about the UFO topic, would choose to accept false statements from the DOD (or any UFO-related statement from DOD, for that matter) , but that is what’s happened. The attempts to confuse the public and slander Elizondo most likely stem from perceived turf wars in the UFO field. Everyone says they want the truth, so long as it is THEIR truth.