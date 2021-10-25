Mystery Wire Interviews – 2021

January
- Did the mob invent Las Vegas? – Interview with Geoff Schumacher, Vice President of Exhibits and Programs at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas
- Documenting UFO media around the world: the man behind OmniTalk Radio – Interview with Giuliano Marinkovic who has compiled a massive database of media stories about the UFO phenomena. You can find database links dating back to the beginning of 2017 on his OmniTalk Radio site.
- Bigelow says aliens “right under people’s noses” – Interview with Bob Bigelow
February
- Overwhelming response to BICS life after death contest – Interview with Bob Bigelow and Colm Kelleher
- Ranch bordering Area 51 for sale – includes famed black mailbox – Interview with Joerg Arnu, webmaster of Dreamland Resort
- In the air, in the water, splitting in two – scientifically investigating the Aguadilla UFO incident – Interview with Rich Hoffman, one of the co-founders of the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies and a 26-year systems analyst for the U.S. Army.
- Kangaroo Conspiracy? New legislation introduced as group releases short film on the practice of hunting kangaroo – Interview with Animal Wellness Action founder Wayne Pacelle.
- Robert Bigelow searches for afterlife consciousness after spending years developing new ways to live in space
- Brazilian military investigates dramatic, deadly UFO incidents and opens its files – Interview with Brazilian UFO researcher is A.J. Gevaerd.
March
- Harvard psychiatrist brought credibility to alien abduction research – Interview with New York Times reporter Ralph Blumenthal.
- Stardust implosion signaled the end of old Las Vegas – Archive interview with Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal – mob associate who ran the Stardust.
April
- Mystery Wire Podcast: UFOs, UAPs, the Pentagon, Debunkers, and Flying Pyramids – Interviews with Matt Adams, Jeremy Corbell, Joe Murgia, Danny Silva, and Ryan Reynolds.
- Mystery Wire Podcast: Pyramid-shaped UFOs swarm above Navy destroyer – Interview with flimmaker Jeremy Corbell.
- Former Pentagon UFO investigator answers tough questions about flying pyramids and other UAP sightings – Interview with Lue Elizondo.
- Senators questioned about Mystery Wire’s UFO images – Interviews with Senators Marco Rubio and Mark Warner.
- Pentagon officer and senator say UFOs disabled nuclear capability – Interviews with Lue Elizondo and Fmr. Senator Harry Reid.
- Permanent UFO program is needed according to former Senator Harry Reid – Interview with Fmr. Senator Harry Reid.
- A sign of interstellar life? A Harvard scientist takes a close look at Oumuamua – Interview with Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb.
- Philosopher UFOlogist says humans are not ready to make contact – Interview with philosopher and UFOlogist Adrian Rudnyk.
- Unexplained phenomena baffle owner of infamous Skinwalker Ranch – Interview with Skinwalker Ranch owner Brandon Fugal.
- Melvin and Howard: The saga of a billionaire’s missing will – Archive interview with Melvin Dumar, a delivery driver from rural Nevada who claimed he was named in Howard Hughes’ will.
May
- Area 51: Born in 1955 and reborn in 1989 – Archive interview with T.D. Barnes, Former CIA Electronics Specialist
- Farmington UFO Armada: possibly the largest UFO event you’ve never heard about – Interview with UFO researcher David Marler.
- New video from USS Omaha shows unknown aerial sphere vanishing into ocean – Interview with filmmaker Jeremy Corbell.
- From the shadows to 60 Minutes, Lue Elizondo reacts to new UFO story – Interview with Lue Elizondo.
- She’s seen dead people and dead people see her – Interview with deputy coroner, Donna Francart.
- UFOs, Area 51, and Assassinations: Marilyn Monroe’s diary of secrets may have led to her death – Interview with Nick Redfern.
- RADAR data confirms: USS Omaha was surrounded by swarm of UFOs – Interview with filmmaker Jeremy Corbell.
June
- UFOs and the pandemic cross paths with conspiracy and the unknown – Interview with former Army intelligence, Col. John Alexander.
- UFO Mega Conference underway in Laughlin, NV – Interview with conference organizer and speaker Jonny Enoch.
- What’s the connection between almost 80 years of UFO encounters? – Interview with systems analyst for the U.S. Army and a co-founder of the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU) Rich Hoffman.
- Helping people remember an alien abduction – Interview with alien abduction regression therapist Barbara Lamb.
- Confessions of a UFO investigator – Interview with UFO investigator Richard Lang.
- Former astronaut and current head of NASA directs his agency to research UAPs – Interview with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
- Former Senate Majority Leader says permanent UFO program should be at NASA – Interview with Fmr. Senator Harry Reid.
- Sen. Reid: ‘The American people are entitled to know what the hell’s going on’ – Interview with Fmr. Senator Harry Reid.
- New video shows unidentified glowing objects near US Navy ship – Interview with filmmaker Jeremy Corbell.
July
- Stormy Daniels goes ghost hunting as a ‘Spooky Babe’ – Interview with Stormy Daniels.
- U.S.S. Omaha UFO lights video adds to body of evidence – Interview with filmmaker Jeremy Corbell.
- Roswell researcher hopeful UFO report will lead to Congressional hearings – Roswell researcher and author Donald Schmitt.
- New race to space: NASA administrator lays out plan to put Americans back on the moon and beyond – Interview with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
- Meet the “Summoners” – Interview with Jim Martin, Mike Seid and Asimakis “Alfa” Pagidas.
- Are there psychics or seers in your family tree? – Interview with psychic abilities investigator and Chief Scientist at the Institute of Noetic Sciences Dr. Dean Radin.
- Are UFOs and cryptid creatures connected? – Interview with Stan Gordon.
- F-117 Nighthawks photographed heading toward Area 51 – Interview with Joerg Arnu.
- Navy aviator who recorded Tic Tac video speaks on camera for first time – Interview by Jeremy Corbell with Commander Chad Underwood.
- Ex-cop says DOD tried to influence a judge in the Bob Lazar UFO saga – Interview with T.J. Jannazzo.
August
- International UFO Congress to enlighten virtual attendees with an all-star speaker line-up – Interviews with Karen Brard and Alejandro Rojas.
- MUFON Symposium showcases declassified information and UFO investigators who found it – Interviews with Jim Goodall, Keith Seland, Mike Hoggard, Ella Lebain, Karin Brard, and Tracie Austin.
- Bo Gritz versus the Taliban – Archive interviews with Bo Gritz.
- Navy UFO videos and government disclosure to dominate conversation at MUFON UFO Symposium in Las Vegas – Interview with MUFON COO Ken St. John.
- The man behind the UK’s UFO desk doesn’t hold back in new interview – Interview with Nick Pope.
- Revealing the secrets of spy planes developed in the Nevada desert – Archive interview with Jim Goodall.
- The dark entities of Appalachia – Interview with filmmaker Seth Breedlove.
- Werewolves, dogmen, and UFOs spotted in English forests – Interview with Paul Sinclair.
September
- Stampede to Oblivion: The mismanaging of America’s wild horses – Interview with wild horse advocate Jerry Reynoldson.
- Red rocker Sammy Hagar talks about his alien abduction – Interview with Sammy Hagar.
- MUFON membership surges with renewed UFO interest – Interview with MUFON members Chris Jones and Sue Countiss.
- The other side of opioids – Are CDC guidelines hurting or helping people with chronic pain – Interview with pain patient advocate Richard “Red” Lawhern.
- Capturing the secret world of the séance – photographs of the other side – Interview with writer and photographer Shannon Taggart.
- Exotic animal conservation game exposed in new documentary – Interview with law professor and lawyer Carney Anne Nasser.
October
- New book exposes secrets inside AATIP and AAWSAP – Interview with co-authors Dr. James Lacatski, Dr. Colm Kelleher, and George Knapp.
- Skinwalker Ranch increases surveillance with new hi-tech cameras – Interview with Skinwalker Ranch Chief Scientist Eric Bard and Derek Boggs with LiveView Technologies .
- The hidden history of Howard Hughes’ Las Vegas home – Interview with historian Bob Stoldal and Clark County, NV Assessor Briana Johnson.
- Trinity UFO crash investigated by Jacques Vallée – New interview with Jacques Vallée.