Nevada’s ancient rock art reveals mysterious figures

MYSTERY WIRE — Some of the world’s most important and spectacular rock art is hidden in the rocks and valleys of Southern Nevada. Ancient petroglyphs, carved by the original Nevadans as many as 500 years ago, depict otherworldly images of animals and creatures, including a mysterious figure found nowhere else on Earth.

We took a jaunt into the desert to find “Pahranagat Man.” It is probably just a coincidence that the alien-like figure of Pahranagat Man is found in Lincoln County and nowhere else. That same area of Nevada is central to our modern lore about alien beings, creatures from other worlds.

But it is tricky to assign meaning to petroglyphs or to guess what the original artist was trying to convey.

The pockets of water and greenery that brought the first humans into Southern Nevada more than 11,000 years ago still retain cultural significance for the ancestors of indigenous peoples. Pahranagat Lake in Lincoln County is thought to be the equivalent of the Garden of Eden in some tribal lore.

In a few special places here and there in the desert, it is possible to look back through the centuries to get a glimpse of what life was like before Nevada existed.

Self-described desert rat and journalist Ken Layne has investigated petroglyphs all over the Southwest, but was pretty excited about this particular outing to see some of the most impressive and mysterious rock art anywhere.

“These look like classic monsters or aliens or gods people have seen that pop up in our culture all the time but the Lincoln County Pahranagat Men are also in the place where our mythology of the aliens are,” said Layne, editor of the Desert Oracle.

Some of the images etched into rock speak for themselves. They depict game animals that were hunted by the nomadic family groups that periodically camped there because of the water and food sources.

But other images are anyone’s guess. Something coming out of the water? A celestial event? A big-headed, bug-eyed who knows what? Because so many ancient people drifted into the region over the centuries, it is not even clear who made what, or when.

“These would be the ancestors of modern day Shoshone and Paiute,” Layne said.

A single panel, showing what appears to be an extended family, must have been carved during many visits over many years. The existence of the petroglyphs is evidence that these were special, maybe even sacred places.

Shamans Knob atop the Mount Irish site, has an astonishing concentration of rock art, including the best known depiction of the namesake figure, Pahranagat Man himself. Because its public range, it falls to the BLM to protect and preserve these irreplaceable artifacts.

“What do they say? Art is in the eye of the beholder?” BLM anthropologist Jake Hickerson said. “You can’t talk to the person who made it, so i’m not one to say you are wrong in your interpretation. You know some motifs are very obvious, the bighorn sheep on Mount Irish, that’s one of the highest concentrations in all of Nevada but then you get into the more abstract figures, say Pahranagat Man.”













Hickerson says the traditional interpretation of the classic Pahranagat Man and alternate images of the same figure, might represent shamanic activity, things seen by holy men on spiritual quests, or sentries posted to watch for intruders but no one really knows. Not even modern descendants.

Layne, who finally got to see Pahranagat Man for himself, leans as always toward more exotic, mystical explanations.

So, if we’ve got something that looks like an alien, maybe it was an alien, maybe it was a UFO like some of the images we’ve seen,” he said. “Then you see something that looks like a phantom with a sort of twisting devil tail and horns and arms. It’s a coincidence. There’s only one Area 51, and there’s only one place on Earth where you can see Pahranagat Man.”

Mount Irish is part of the Basin and Range National Monument. It takes some effort to find the petroglyphs, and a two-hour drive to Lincoln County, a valley that is adjacent to Area 51, but the trip is more than worth it.

There are other petroglyphs closer to Las Vegas, some in the Valley of Fire, also in Sloan Canyon on the southern edge of Las Vegas. Suffice to say, there are rules in place to protect these resources.