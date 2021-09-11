U.S. government runs a massive data storage facility in Utah

MYSTERY WIRE — The debate about domestic surveillance continues to this day, but ever since the days and months after the attacks of 9/11, the government has not slowed down collecting data from U.S. citizens.

In Utah, the NSA spent at least $1.7 billion to build a gigantic data storage facility located in Bluffdale, near Provo. This center is capable of ingesting every communication in the entire world for centuries.

George Knapp and photojournalist Matt Adams traveled to Bluffdale and produced this report that aired on KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, NV on July 24, 2013.